Saskatoon’s Prairie Harm Reduction accused of playing role in nearby bank closure

Over the last few days, Prairie Harm Reduction’s drop-in centre says it has been facing accusations that it played a role in the closure of the Affinity Credit Union’s St. Mary’s Branch in the neighbourhood.

Prairie Harm Reduction says there have been assertions linking it to the rising number of homeless people in the area, and that if it left the community, the problem would be solved.

The centre relocated to 20th Street and Avenue P in the fall of 2019 after analyzing data that identified the area as a hot spot for improperly discarded needles, HIV transmission and crime.

“At that time, we recognized around 200 people in the community requiring various forms of support, with a significant portion facing homelessness or transiency,” Prairie Harm Reduction said in a statement.

“Now there are approximately 700 individuals, more than triple the initial number of people we were supporting when we moved to the community. Prairie Harm Reduction did not cause this surge in demand.”

Kayla DeMong, the executive director of Prairie Harm Reduction, says the root cause lies in Saskatoon’s housing crisis.

“The focus should shift from blaming Prairie Harm Reduction to questioning the provincial and city governments about what is being done to house and support these individuals,” she said.

Affinity Credit Union CEO Mark Lane said that over the last year and a half, the location has encountered a series of incidents that have given rise to significant safety concerns and operational challenges.

“The neighbourhood surrounding our St. Mary’s location is much different than it was even five or 10 years ago,” Lane said. “The community and health needs prevalent today, and the supports required to address them, have clearly changed.”

Lane said the decision to leave the area was not related to the safe consumption site, an organization he says they proudly support.

The branch will close on April 5, 2024.