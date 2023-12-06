Multiple victims, suspect dead after shooting at Las Vegas university: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say there are multiple victims after a shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Wednesday. The suspect was later found deceased.

Officials would not say if any of the victims were killed or what their conditions were otherwise during a brief press conference outside the university. The campus and the rest of the city’s higher education network was shut down for the rest of the day out of an abundance of precaution, but police stressed there was no longer a threat to the public.

“Right now, we know there are three victims, but unknown extent of the injuries,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said in a statement provided by the department on X, formerly Twitter.

“That number could change.”

McMahill told reporters that multiple people were hospitalized.

URGENT: From Sheriff Kevin McMahill: "No more threat to the community. The suspect is deceased. Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries. That number could change. We will update you when we know more." https://t.co/Y3jT9VcNFz — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

Reports of a shooting were first broadcast by the university just before noon local time.

The university said on X the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School, and that police were responding to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union.

“RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” the alerts advised, using the FBI’s official guidance for people who find themselves in a mass shooting situation.

The school was still advising people to shelter in place after police confirmed the suspect was found deceased just after 12:30 p.m. Pacific. School buildings were evacuated as police scoured the campus for evidence.

University Police responding to report of shots fire in BEH evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT. — UNLV (@unlv) December 6, 2023

#BREAKING We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon. pic.twitter.com/iylYGPhr33 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

UPDATE: The suspect has been located and is deceased. https://t.co/h56jaYcFwg pic.twitter.com/eeTzBIEg7O — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

Continue to shelter-in-place. Police Services continues to respond and clear buildings systematically. UNLV and all NSHE institutions statewide are closed for the remainder of the night. All classes and events are canceled. — UNLV (@unlv) December 6, 2023

Matthew Felsenfeld, a 21-year-old journalism student, told the Associated Press said he and about 12 classmates barricaded their door in a building near the student union.

“It’s the moment you call your parents and tell them you love them,” said Felsenfeld.

He said he didn’t hear gunfire or see anyone injured but that he saw police staged to enter the neighbouring building. A short while later, police came and ushered them out.

“The situation is super sad,” Felsenfeld said. “Every single year we’re seeing more and more shootings. What are we going to do about them? There’s legislation, but is it going to pass? You just never know.”

View image in full screen University of Nevada, Las Vegas, students observe police activity after a shooting reported on campus, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier). LP

There have been 39 fatal mass shootings to date this year, according to the Mass Killing Database maintained by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University, the highest number since the database began collecting data in 2006. The database uses the FBI’s definition of a mass shooting as an event in which at least four people are killed, not counting the shooter.

UNLV has more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students at its 332-acre campus, which sits less than three kilometres east of the Las Vegas Strip.

In response to the campus shootings, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop of all flights coming into Harry Reid International Airport. The university is roughly three kilometers north of the airport.

Classes were canceled at the university, and UNLV’s basketball game at the University of Dayton, Ohio, was also canceled Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history, the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded. The UNLV campus is just over five kilometres from that location.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing the Biden administration was aware of the reports that were unfolding in real time and was monitoring the latest developments.

U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement he had directed federal law enforcement agencies to provide “all necessary support” to the investigation.

The statement also noted the fatal shootings in Austin and San Antonio, Texas, the day before that killed six people and injured three others, including two police officers.

“For all the action we have taken since I’ve been President, the epidemic of gun violence we face demands that we do even more,” he said, calling on Congress to pass tougher gun control measures like an assault weapons ban.

“Together, we must do more to prevent more families, and more communities like Austin, San Antonio, and Las Vegas, from being ripped apart by gun violence,” he added.

—With files from the Associated Press