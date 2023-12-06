Menu

Politics

Minister says no decisions made on ‘potential’ dissolution of Peel Region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2023 2:55 pm
New Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie visits Queen’s Park as Peel Region decision looms
WATCH: Newly minted Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie was at Queen's Park on Tuesday to meet her caucus. In the background, sources suggest the Ford government is weighing its decision to split up the Region of Peel, where she currently sits as a mayor. Global News' Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello reports.
TORONTO — Ontario’s municipal affairs and housing minister says he has not yet made any decisions on the break up of Peel Region, though he is now calling it a “potential” dissolution.

Paul Calandra’s comments come amid media reports citing unnamed sources that say the government is reconsidering its plan to dissolve the upper-tier municipality and leave Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon standing on their own.

Calandra says legislation was put in place for “a potential dissolution of Peel for 2025.”

That law, titled the Hazel McCallion Act (Peel Dissolution), says the Region of Peel is dissolved on Jan. 1, 2025 and a transition board will be appointed to provide recommendations to the minister on winding down the region’s financial operations and the long-term sustainability of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon as single-tier municipalities.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is pointing to a Deloitte report that shows the dissolution would lead to an extra $1.3 billion in operating costs and sharp increases in taxes on local residents.

Calandra says there is “no way” the provincial government will ever allow property taxpayers to shoulder a burden they can’t afford.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

