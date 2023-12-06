Police seek witnesses to arson at well-known West Vancouver home

Send this page to someone via email

West Vancouver police are seeking public assistance identifying witnesses to what has now been deemed an arson at a well-known home near the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.

The Sept. 21 fire completely destroyed the picturesque house at Tyee Point, but no injuries were reported at the time.

The flames were first flagged by ferry passengers. At the time, an eyewitness told Global News the house was known to be unoccupied and vandalized.

West Vancouver police released security camera images Tuesday of four people seen leaving the area of the arson that night before emergency crews arrived.

The first is described as a man wearing a black hoodie with white print on the front, black pants, and black and white shoes. The second is described as a woman with a dark jacket, a multi-coloured backpack, black pants and white shoes, and a light camouflage tilly hat.

Police said the third appears to be a man in a baseball cap with a black hoodie marked by yellow or white lettering on the back, as well as black pants, black shoes and a dark bag. The fourth is described as a white woman with a black crop top under a pink hoody, black pants and white shoes.

West Vancouver police are seeking assistance identifying four possible witnesses seen leaving the area of an arson near the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal on Sept. 21, 2023. Handout/West Vancouver Police Department

“We are hoping that someone knows who these individuals are, based on their appearance and clothing,” Sgt. Mark McLean said in a news release.

“It is not known why these four people were in the area at the time of the fire and they may have important information to assist this investigation.”

Anyone who knows the individuals is asked to contact 604-925-7300 and ask to speak with Det. Const. Felicity Jacobs.

