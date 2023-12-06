Menu

Crime

Police seek witnesses to arson at well-known West Vancouver home

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 1:56 pm
Click to play video: 'West Vancouver police seek arson witnesses'
West Vancouver police seek arson witnesses
WATCH: West Vancouver police have released footage of four people seen leaving the area of an arson at Tyee Point on Sept. 21, 2023. The fire, also caught on video, completely destroyed the West Vancouver home, but no injuries were reported.
West Vancouver police are seeking public assistance identifying witnesses to what has now been deemed an arson at a well-known home near the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.

The Sept. 21 fire completely destroyed the picturesque house at Tyee Point, but no injuries were reported at the time.

The flames were first flagged by ferry passengers. At the time, an eyewitness told Global News the house was known to be unoccupied and vandalized.

Click to play video: 'West Vancouver structure fire caught on video'
West Vancouver structure fire caught on video

West Vancouver police released security camera images Tuesday of four people seen leaving the area of the arson that night before emergency crews arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

The first is described as a man wearing a black hoodie with white print on the front, black pants, and black and white shoes. The second is described as a woman with a dark jacket, a multi-coloured backpack, black pants and white shoes, and a light camouflage tilly hat.

Police said the third appears to be a man in a baseball cap with a black hoodie marked by yellow or white lettering on the back, as well as black pants, black shoes and a dark bag. The fourth is described as a white woman with a black crop top under a pink hoody, black pants and white shoes.

West Vancouver police are seeking assistance identifying four possible witnesses seen leaving the area of an arson near the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal on Sept. 21, 2023.
West Vancouver police are seeking assistance identifying four possible witnesses seen leaving the area of an arson near the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal on Sept. 21, 2023. Handout/West Vancouver Police Department

“We are hoping that someone knows who these individuals are, based on their appearance and clothing,” Sgt. Mark McLean said in a news release.

“It is not known why these four people were in the area at the time of the fire and they may have important information to assist this investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who knows the individuals is asked to contact 604-925-7300 and ask to speak with Det. Const. Felicity Jacobs.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

