Crime

21-year-old woman sexually assaulted on TTC subway train: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 6, 2023 11:51 am
Police released images of the suspect. View image in full screen
Police released images of the suspect. Handout / Toronto police
A 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted onboard a TTC subway train last weekend and officers are now trying to identify the suspect, police say.

Toronto police said officers responded at 6:20 p.m. Saturday to Queen’s Park Station in the downtown core for a sex assault.

Police said the victim was onboard the subway when a man approached her and sexually assaulted her.

She then exited the subway, police said.

The suspect was described as being in his 50s, five feet six inches tall and clean-shaven with short brown hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo, a black hooded sweater, black pants and black shoes and was carrying a black gym bag. He was using silver crutches, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

21-year-old woman sexually assaulted on TTC subway train: police - image
Handout / Toronto police
