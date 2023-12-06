No injuries reported following assault in downtown Guelph, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph man isn’t hurt after reportedly being assaulted by a stranger in the downtown.

Police said a man was walking near Gordon Street and Waterloo Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, carrying a tray with several coffees.

Authorities said another man walking the other way hit the tray with his hand, tossing the coffees into the air and on the victim’s face.

The man reportedly threatened to kill the victim before walking away.

Investigators said the victim and a witness followed the accused while calling police, who found and arrested the man a short distance away.

A 38-year-old faces charges and will appear in court on Feb. 2.