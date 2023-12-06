Menu

Crime

No injuries reported following assault in downtown Guelph, police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 6, 2023 10:36 am
A man carrying a tray of coffees reportedly had them knocked out of his hands by another man walking the other way in downtown Guelph. View image in full screen
A man carrying a tray of coffees reportedly had them knocked out of his hands by another man walking the other way in downtown Guelph. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A Guelph man isn’t hurt after reportedly being assaulted by a stranger in the downtown.

Police said a man was walking near Gordon Street and Waterloo Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, carrying a tray with several coffees.

Authorities said another man walking the other way hit the tray with his hand, tossing the coffees into the air and on the victim’s face.

The man reportedly threatened to kill the victim before walking away.

Investigators said the victim and a witness followed the accused while calling police, who found and arrested the man a short distance away.

A 38-year-old faces charges and will appear in court on Feb. 2.

