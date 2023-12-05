Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

RCMP seek witnesses in Chilliwack sudden death

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 5:51 pm
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke
RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., are looking for witnesses after a man’s sudden death on Monday night.

Police were called to reports of a man in medical distress near Yale Road and Spadina Avenue just before 10 p.m.

The man was transported to hospital, but did not survive.

The Chilliwack RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is now leading the file, and is looking for people who were in the area of Main Street and Spadina Avenue between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Police particularly want to speak with anyone who saw a man between 60 and 70 years old with long, grey hair and a grey beard. He was wearing a black and grey jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

