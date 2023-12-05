RCMP seek witnesses in Chilliwack sudden death

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., are looking for witnesses after a man’s sudden death on Monday night.

Police were called to reports of a man in medical distress near Yale Road and Spadina Avenue just before 10 p.m.

The man was transported to hospital, but did not survive.

2:09 3 people killed in Chilliwack plane crash

The Chilliwack RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is now leading the file, and is looking for people who were in the area of Main Street and Spadina Avenue between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

Police particularly want to speak with anyone who saw a man between 60 and 70 years old with long, grey hair and a grey beard. He was wearing a black and grey jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.