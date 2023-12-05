Menu

Crime

Business trailer reported stolen from work site in Norwood: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 4:13 pm
Peterborough County OPP say this trailer was reported stolen from a location on County Road 45 in Asphodel-Norwood Township. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say this trailer was reported stolen from a location on County Road 45 in Asphodel-Norwood Township. Peterborough County OPP
OPP are investigating the reported theft of a business utility trailer in Asphodel-Norwood Township over the weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on Monday officers received a call from an individual who said their trailer had been taken from their locked enclosure on County Road 45.

Staff arrived at the work location on Monday to find that the chain and lock that secured the gate had been removed and the trailer was missing.

OPP say the investigation has determined that on Saturday before midnight, a dark-coloured truck was seen at the location and backed up to the trailer and then left northbound with the trailer. No descriptions of the individuals are available.

The trailer is a 2017 model with Ontario licence plate S4435P. The trailer is wrapped with the business logos “themediaworks.ca” and “Creative Signage Experts.” The value of the theft is approximately $15,000.

Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'VIN fraud in Ontario: You could be driving a stolen car'
VIN fraud in Ontario: You could be driving a stolen car
