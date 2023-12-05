Business trailer reported stolen from work site in Norwood: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating the reported theft of a business utility trailer in Asphodel-Norwood Township over the weekend.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on Monday officers received a call from an individual who said their trailer had been taken from their locked enclosure on County Road 45.

Staff arrived at the work location on Monday to find that the chain and lock that secured the gate had been removed and the trailer was missing.

OPP say the investigation has determined that on Saturday before midnight, a dark-coloured truck was seen at the location and backed up to the trailer and then left northbound with the trailer. No descriptions of the individuals are available.

The trailer is a 2017 model with Ontario licence plate S4435P. The trailer is wrapped with the business logos “themediaworks.ca” and “Creative Signage Experts.” The value of the theft is approximately $15,000.

Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time is asked to call OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.