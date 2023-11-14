Menu

Crime

Whitby boy charged with break-in, vehicle theft in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 1:42 pm
Car insurance rates going up in Canada due to theft crisis
There is a growing auto theft crisis in Canada prompting some insurers to add a heavy surcharge to the most commonly stolen vehicles. Anne Gaviola explains how you can avoid paying more than you need to and what is driving this trend – Sep 2, 2023
A teenager from Whitby, Ont., is facing charges following an incident at a business in Peterborough, Ont., early Sunday.

Peterborough Police Service officers responded around 1:25 a.m. to a break-and-enter and theft of vehicles reported from a business in the west-end area of Lansdowne Street and Spillsbury Drive.

Police say officers on general patrol in the area found a boy hiding on the business property, but when approached, he ran. Officers gave chase on foot and caught up to him a short distance away.

A 13-year-old boy from Whitby was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence, and failing to comply with a release order.

Police say the teen is currently bound by a release order with several conditions and had been reported missing in another jurisdiction.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 11. Peterborough police turned him over to police in the other jurisdiction.

