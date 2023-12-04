Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pickup truck, ATV reported stolen from west-end driveway: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 1:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Car insurance rates going up in Canada due to theft crisis'
Car insurance rates going up in Canada due to theft crisis
There is a growing auto theft crisis in Canada, prompting some insurers to add a heavy surcharge to the most commonly stolen vehicles. Anne Gaviola explains how you can avoid paying more than you need to and what is driving this trend – Sep 2, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are investigating the reported weekend theft of a pickup truck and an ATV from a west-end driveway in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Sunday, the owner of the vehicles reported they had been stolen from the driveway of a home in the area of Ravenwood Drive and Ireland Drive. The ATV was loaded in the truck’s bed at the time.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say this ATV was in the bed of a pickup truck. Both were stolen sometime on the weekend.
Police say this ATV was in the bed of a pickup truck. Both were stolen sometime on the weekend. Peterborough Police Service

Police say the truck also had hunting equipment, including a crossbow and hunting knives.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477  or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

Click to play video: 'Car insurance rates going up in Canada due to theft crisis'
Car insurance rates going up in Canada due to theft crisis
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices