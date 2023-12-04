Pickup truck, ATV reported stolen from west-end driveway: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the reported weekend theft of a pickup truck and an ATV from a west-end driveway in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Sunday, the owner of the vehicles reported they had been stolen from the driveway of a home in the area of Ravenwood Drive and Ireland Drive. The ATV was loaded in the truck’s bed at the time.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 9 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say this ATV was in the bed of a pickup truck. Both were stolen sometime on the weekend. Peterborough Police Service

Police say the truck also had hunting equipment, including a crossbow and hunting knives.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.