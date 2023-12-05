Woman charged following stabbing of Calgary security guard

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been charged following the stabbing of a Calgary security guard.

Just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 14, the security guard observed a woman in an apartment building in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast, a woman he did not recognize as a resident. Police said he followed her to an upper floor, where he saw her attempt to open apartment doors.

Police said that when the woman found an unlocked door, she entered the unit, where a resident was asleep at the time and woke to find the woman standing in the kitchen holding a knife. Police said the woman fled the apartment.

The security guard continued to follow the woman from a distance until he found her in a stairway.

Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times in the head before he was able to gain control of the knife, after which the woman fled.

Another resident called 911 and the victim was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Following an investigation, the suspect was identified and arrested on Dec. 1 downtown.

Geanine Kelly Seaton, 30, who was bound by a probation order with conditions not to possess weapons when the attack happened, was charged with assault with a weapon, break and enter, and breach of probation.

Seaton remains in custody and is due to appear in court on Dec. 7.