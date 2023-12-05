Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Atmospheric river strands cars, motorists, closes roads Monday

By Amy Judd & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 2:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Heavy rain causes localized flooding in Metro Vancouver'
Heavy rain causes localized flooding in Metro Vancouver
A lot of rain in a short period will cause a lot of problems. And on Monday night, we saw just that throughout metro Vancouver. Global's Aaron McArthur reports
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An atmospheric river brought heavy rain and strong winds to B.C.’s South Coast Monday.

Localized flooding stranded cars and motorists, closed roads and even forced the closure of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon.

That stretch reopened to traffic around 9:30 a.m.

Environment Canada said the weather system brought as much as 132 millimetres of rain in the last 24 hours, reported at Kennedy Lake on Vancouver Island.

The Lower Mainland recorded the most rain in Port Mellon on the Sunshine Coast, which topped out at 102 millimetres, followed by Mission with 97 millimetres, Porteau Cove with 91 millimetres and Pitt Meadows with 90 millimetres.

In the Home Depot parking lot in Burnaby, about a dozen cars were almost floating away as a day’s worth of torrential rain caused flooding in the low-lying area.

Story continues below advertisement

The rain began mid-morning, and by the afternoon, catch basins couldn’t keep up.

A look at the rainfall totals Monday around parts of B.C. View image in full screen
A look at the rainfall totals Monday around parts of B.C. Global SkyTracker
Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Atmospheric river brings heavy rainfall to Metro Vancouver'
Atmospheric river brings heavy rainfall to Metro Vancouver

Drivers said the hardest part was the visibility in the pounding rain.

Here is a look at the rainfall totals from Environment Canada.

Advertisement
More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices