Crime

Manitoba RCMP to provide details on cryptocurrency-based money-laundering operation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 11:19 am
The Manitoba RCMP D Division building on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Manitoba RCMP D Division building on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg. Global News / File
Manitoba RCMP will provide details Tuesday on a cryptocurrency-based money-laundering operation.

Police said millions of dollars were seized as part of Project Decrypt, an investigation into a drug- and money-laundering operation based in the RM of Springfield.

Intelligence officer Insp. Joe Telus will speak to media at 11 a.m. from the RCMP’s ‘D’ Division headquarters in Winnipeg, and is expected to explain the technical aspects of a cryptocurrency operation and how police disrupt this type of organized criminal network.

Global News will stream the news conference live on this page.

