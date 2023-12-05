Manitoba RCMP to provide details on cryptocurrency-based money-laundering operation

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP will provide details Tuesday on a cryptocurrency-based money-laundering operation.

Police said millions of dollars were seized as part of Project Decrypt, an investigation into a drug- and money-laundering operation based in the RM of Springfield.

Intelligence officer Insp. Joe Telus will speak to media at 11 a.m. from the RCMP’s ‘D’ Division headquarters in Winnipeg, and is expected to explain the technical aspects of a cryptocurrency operation and how police disrupt this type of organized criminal network.

