Crime

Guelph police lay charges after a three-year stolen vehicle investigation

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 5, 2023 10:56 am
Police said they lifted fingerprints from inside the passenger door of a Toyota Matrix, later matched to a 61-year-old woman from Erin, She has a court date on January 12.
Police said they lifted fingerprints from inside the passenger door of a Toyota Matrix, later matched to a 61-year-old woman from Erin, She has a court date on January 12. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say they’ve laid charges after a vehicle was stolen almost three years ago in the Royal City.

Police said they seized a stolen Toyota Matrix for forensic examination after it was found just outside of the city in April 2021.

Investigators reportedly lifted fingerprints from inside the passenger door, which were later matched to a woman from Erin.

Police said the woman was arrested on Monday in another jurisdiction and brought back to the Royal City.

A 61-year-old woman will appear in court on Jan 12.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

