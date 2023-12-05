Menu

Crime

London man arrested in child porn sting operation by Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 10:33 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A man from London, Ont., was arrested in November after being caught in a child pornography sting operation, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say they were conducting an undercover online operation in which an officer posed as a teen while talking to a man.

The suspect contacted the officer before police say he described sexual acts to the youth.

A meeting was set up between the man and the undercover officer, ostensibly for the purpose of having sex. Police say officers arrested the man when he reached the scene.

A 43-year-old from London has been charged with making available child pornography and luring a child.

