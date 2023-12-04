Two killed in collision with commercial vehicle near Clearwater, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision between Clearwater and Barriere, B.C., on Saturday.

The crash took place northbound on Highway 5 around 10:45 a.m. While the investigation is ongoing, the RCMP said it appears a commercial vehicle entered an oncoming lane and struck an oncoming car.

The occupants of that car were pronounced dead at the scene.

“(The) Initial investigation is focusing on the driving behaviour of the commercial truck leading up to the crash,” reads a Monday news release from BC Highway Patrol.

2:22 Multiple fatal crashes in Lower Mainland this weekend

Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement, and the RCMP detachments of Clearwater and Barriere are all working on the file.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the crash or events leading up to it, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Clearwater at 250-674-2237 and quote the file number 2023-4801.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.