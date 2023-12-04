Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Two killed in collision with commercial vehicle near Clearwater, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 8:08 pm
RCMP vehicle with emergency lights on
An RCMP vehicle is seen with its emergency lights on in a Global News file photo. The Mounties are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 5 between Clearwater and Barriere, B.C. on Sat. Dec. 2, 2023. Courtesy: RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle collision between Clearwater and Barriere, B.C., on Saturday.

The crash took place northbound on Highway 5 around 10:45 a.m. While the investigation is ongoing, the RCMP said it appears a commercial vehicle entered an oncoming lane and struck an oncoming car.

The occupants of that car were pronounced dead at the scene.

“(The) Initial investigation is focusing on the driving behaviour of the commercial truck leading up to the crash,” reads a Monday news release from BC Highway Patrol.

Click to play video: 'Multiple fatal crashes in Lower Mainland this weekend'
Multiple fatal crashes in Lower Mainland this weekend
Trending Now

Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services, Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement, and the RCMP detachments of Clearwater and Barriere are all working on the file.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the crash or events leading up to it, or who may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Clearwater at 250-674-2237 and quote the file number 2023-4801.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices