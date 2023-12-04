Calgary police seeking info on SUV following downtown drive-by shooting

Calgary police have released CCTV images of a vehicle of interest they believe was connected to a drive-by shooting on Thursday.

Police said a late model blue Honda Pilot was seen in CCTV footage driving eastbound and westbound along 10 Avenue Southwest, and remained in the area of 10 Avenue and Sixth Street S.W. before the shooting, at around 8:50 p.m. on Nov. 30.

After the shooting, police said the SUV was seen driving south on Sixth Avenue S.W., ran a red light at 11 Avenue S.W., and turned west onto 13 Avenue S.W. Police said it continued west on 13 Avenue S.W. until turning south on 11 Street S.W.

🔵 UPDATE #2 – Vehicle of interest in Beltline shooting 🔵 Homicide investigators are releasing a CCTV image of a vehicle of interest in relation to the homicide of Thane CLAYTON & are looking for information to locate the vehicle & driver. 🌐 https://t.co/t1vUATy0XW pic.twitter.com/bY7GqHgHWM — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) December 4, 2023

At around 9:10 p.m. that evening, police responded to reports of gunshots and when officers arrived, they found a deceased man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

That man was later identified as 40-year-old Thane Cameron Clayton, who police said has ties to Edmonton, Vancouver and Halifax.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at that time, or anyone with information about the identity of the driver or vehicle is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.