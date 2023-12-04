Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seeking info on SUV following downtown drive-by shooting

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 7:22 pm
A late model Honda Pilot SUV Calgary police believe was in the area of a drive-by shooting on Nov. 30, 2023. View image in full screen
A late model Honda Pilot SUV Calgary police believe was in the area of a drive-by shooting on Nov. 30, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police have released CCTV images of a vehicle of interest they believe was connected to a drive-by shooting on Thursday.

Police said a late model blue Honda Pilot was seen in CCTV footage driving eastbound and westbound along 10 Avenue Southwest, and remained in the area of 10 Avenue and Sixth Street S.W. before the shooting, at around 8:50 p.m. on Nov. 30.

After the shooting, police said the SUV was seen driving south on Sixth Avenue S.W., ran a red light at 11 Avenue S.W., and turned west onto 13 Avenue S.W. Police said it continued west on 13 Avenue S.W. until turning south on 11 Street S.W.

Story continues below advertisement

At around 9:10 p.m. that evening, police responded to reports of gunshots and when officers arrived, they found a deceased man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

That man was later identified as 40-year-old Thane Cameron Clayton, who police said has ties to Edmonton, Vancouver and Halifax.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at that time, or anyone with information about the identity of the driver or vehicle is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Victim of fatal Calgary shooting identified as 40-year-old man'
Victim of fatal Calgary shooting identified as 40-year-old man
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices