Calgary police investigate deadly shooting in Beltline

One person is dead following a shooting near 10th Avenue and 6th Street Southwest just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Calgary Police said they were initially called for reports of shots fired but discovered a body near the intersection when they arrived on scene. Police have released few details about the victim but did say they died on scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.

The Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating.

No suspects have been arrested.