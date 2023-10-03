Menu

Crime

Fatal northwest Calgary shooting investigation has police searching area outside Chestermere

By Ryan White Global News
Posted October 3, 2023 4:35 pm
Calgary Police Service members conduct a grid search on a property near Chestermere on Oct. 3 in connection with the Sept. 9 death of Jordan Jacques-Vetten in Capitol Hill on Sept. 9. View image in full screen
Calgary Police Service members conduct a grid search on a property near Chestermere on Oct. 3 in connection with the Sept. 9 death of Jordan Jacques-Vetten in Capitol Hill on Sept. 9. Global News
Calgary Police Service members are searching an area east of Chestermere in connection with the ongoing investigation into a fatal September shooting in a northwest neighbourhood.

According to police, the search is related to the death of Jordan Jacques-Vetten. The 33-year-old Calgarian was found dead outside a home in the 1700 block of 18th Avenue Northwest, in the community of Capitol Hill, in the early morning hours of Sept. 9.

On Tuesday, officers were searching a property along Range Road 281, east of Chestermere. CPS officials say the search is expected to continue for several days.

A red, early-2000s model Pontiac Sunfire was sought in connection with Jacques-Vetten’s death but has since been located.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

A CPS unit outside a property near Chestermere on Oct. 3 during the investigation into the Sept. 9 shooting death of Jordan Jacques-Vetten in northwest Calgary. View image in full screen
A CPS unit outside a property near Chestermere on Oct. 3 during the investigation into the Sept. 9 shooting death of Jordan Jacques-Vetten in northwest Calgary. Global News
