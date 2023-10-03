Fatal northwest Calgary shooting investigation has police searching area outside Chestermere

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Police Service members are searching an area east of Chestermere in connection with the ongoing investigation into a fatal September shooting in a northwest neighbourhood.

According to police, the search is related to the death of Jordan Jacques-Vetten. The 33-year-old Calgarian was found dead outside a home in the 1700 block of 18th Avenue Northwest, in the community of Capitol Hill, in the early morning hours of Sept. 9.

On Tuesday, officers were searching a property along Range Road 281, east of Chestermere. CPS officials say the search is expected to continue for several days.

A red, early-2000s model Pontiac Sunfire was sought in connection with Jacques-Vetten’s death but has since been located.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

View image in full screen A CPS unit outside a property near Chestermere on Oct. 3 during the investigation into the Sept. 9 shooting death of Jordan Jacques-Vetten in northwest Calgary. Global News