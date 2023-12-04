Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Quebec man dies in Revelstoke, B.C. snowmobiling incident

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 6:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Winter driving safety tips: Medic Minute'
Winter driving safety tips: Medic Minute
While snow and ice has been scarce for this time of year, Medavie West still wants people to be ready for poor road conditions.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec man has died after getting lost in steep and remote terrain while snowmobiling near Revelstoke, B.C.

The 27-year-old man was snowmobiling with a group on Boulder Mountain near Revelstoke Saturday when he became separated from the group and was reported missing.

“He had tried to radio to his group his location, however not having GPS or satellite communication, he could not be immediately located,” Const. James Grandy said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Memorial held in Revelstoke for fallen wildland firefighter, Devyn Gale'
Memorial held in Revelstoke for fallen wildland firefighter, Devyn Gale
Trending Now

Revelstoke Search and Rescue started a search and later located the man in serious medical distress, in a remote and steep area called “Toilet Bowl”.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sadly, while the man was being rapidly extracted from the location, his condition worsened and he succumbed to his injuries,” Grandy said.

The death is not suspicious and Revelstoke RCMP is working alongside the BC Coroners Service in the investigation.

RCMP did not release the name of the man.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices