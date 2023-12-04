Quebec man dies in Revelstoke, B.C. snowmobiling incident

A Quebec man has died after getting lost in steep and remote terrain while snowmobiling near Revelstoke, B.C.
The 27-year-old man was snowmobiling with a group on Boulder Mountain near Revelstoke Saturday when he became separated from the group and was reported missing.
“He had tried to radio to his group his location, however not having GPS or satellite communication, he could not be immediately located,” Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
Revelstoke Search and Rescue started a search and later located the man in serious medical distress, in a remote and steep area called “Toilet Bowl”.
“Sadly, while the man was being rapidly extracted from the location, his condition worsened and he succumbed to his injuries,” Grandy said.
The death is not suspicious and Revelstoke RCMP is working alongside the BC Coroners Service in the investigation.
RCMP did not release the name of the man.
- Mastermind Toys to be acquired — but these 18 stores will still be liquidated
- Kangaroo on the loose in Ontario finally caught, officer punched during capture
- House Speaker Fergus apologizes over video message for Ontario Liberals
- On the Brink: A Nova Scotia family and the ‘never-ending struggle’ to survive
Comments