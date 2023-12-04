Menu

Canada

Calgary Catholic schools cancels late entry pilot program

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 2:58 pm
File photo of the Calgary Catholic School District centre in downtown Calgary. View image in full screen
File photo of the Calgary Catholic School District centre in downtown Calgary. Global News
The Calgary Catholic School District is not moving forward with a pilot program that would see students start their school days at midday one day a week.

The change comes after the school district said it “overwhelmingly heard” from parents and staff.

In a letter sent out to teachers on Wednesday, chief superintendent Dr. Bryan Szumlas said the reasons for the once-a-week late start to classes was to help teachers achieve professional development goals and to help address students having sleep problems.

“We must be audacious and try something new with our district’s calendar for the betterment of students and staff in Calgary Catholic,” Szumlas wrote.

The one-year pilot program was scheduled to run during the 2024-25 school year.

Staff and parents were going to be given an opportunity to provide online feedback about the pilot this month.

Midday Monday, Szumlas sent a letter to parents and guardians with the about-face.

“We have overwhelmingly heard from our parents/guardians and staff, and we are listening. CCSD has a long history of asking questions and incorporating feedback into our decisions,” the superintendent wrote. “As such, CCSD will not proceed with the proposed late entry pilot project.

“We appreciate our students, staff and parents/guardians and wish everyone a peaceful Advent season.”

More to come…

