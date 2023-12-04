Calgary Catholic schools cancels late entry pilot program

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Catholic School District is not moving forward with a pilot program that would see students start their school days at midday one day a week.

The change comes after the school district said it “overwhelmingly heard” from parents and staff.

In a letter sent out to teachers on Wednesday, chief superintendent Dr. Bryan Szumlas said the reasons for the once-a-week late start to classes was to help teachers achieve professional development goals and to help address students having sleep problems.

“We must be audacious and try something new with our district’s calendar for the betterment of students and staff in Calgary Catholic,” Szumlas wrote.

The one-year pilot program was scheduled to run during the 2024-25 school year.

1:58 Parents frustrated, angry over Calgary Catholic School District late entry pilot

Staff and parents were going to be given an opportunity to provide online feedback about the pilot this month.

Story continues below advertisement

Midday Monday, Szumlas sent a letter to parents and guardians with the about-face.

“We have overwhelmingly heard from our parents/guardians and staff, and we are listening. CCSD has a long history of asking questions and incorporating feedback into our decisions,” the superintendent wrote. “As such, CCSD will not proceed with the proposed late entry pilot project.

“We appreciate our students, staff and parents/guardians and wish everyone a peaceful Advent season.”

More to come…