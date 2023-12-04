Menu

Crime

Victoria police arrest man accused of accelerating his car toward protester

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 5:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Dramatic video shows close call in Victoria of driver swerving his vehicle toward protestor'
Dramatic video shows close call in Victoria of driver swerving his vehicle toward protestor
WATCH: Dramatic video shows an extremely close call in Victoria. B.C., Sunday afternoon of a driver swerving his vehicle towards a protestor. The incident happened close to the B.C. legislature grounds, as a pro-Palestinian rally was taking place in the area.
Victoria police have arrested a man accused of accelerating his vehicle towards a demonstrator at a pro-Palestinian protest on Sunday.

In a news release, police said the incident took place outside the B.C. legislature just after 2 p.m.

Police said the man drove his vehicle onto the sidewalk, nearly striking the protester.

A video taken at the scene then shows the driver exiting the vehicle and confronting another demonstrator.

No one else was arrested and the demonstration was able to continue without any other incidents, police confirmed.

Police said the man was arrested for assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation.

Click to play video: 'MPs targeted by pro Palestine protesters'
MPs targeted by pro Palestine protesters
