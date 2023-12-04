Victoria police arrest man accused of accelerating his car toward protester

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police have arrested a man accused of accelerating his vehicle towards a demonstrator at a pro-Palestinian protest on Sunday.

In a news release, police said the incident took place outside the B.C. legislature just after 2 p.m.

Police said the man drove his vehicle onto the sidewalk, nearly striking the protester.

A video taken at the scene then shows the driver exiting the vehicle and confronting another demonstrator.

No one else was arrested and the demonstration was able to continue without any other incidents, police confirmed.

Police said the man was arrested for assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation.

2:16 MPs targeted by pro Palestine protesters

We are deeply concerned by a man who appeared to try to use his car to ram a pro-Palestine protestor in Victoria, BC yesterday before accosting the latter and going on a racist tirade. This is the kind of apparent violence we have seen increase across this country. It is… pic.twitter.com/N5X661mO2r — NCCM (@nccm) December 4, 2023

