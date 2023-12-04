Ontario to investigate how kangaroo escaped handlers near Toronto: solicitor general

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s solicitor general says the province will investigate a kangaroo’s escape from its handlers east of Toronto during a journey to Quebec.

Michael Kerzner says it’s very important to look into how the kangaroo, whose name is Nathan, got away on Thursday during a pit stop at the Oshawa Zoo and roamed in the wild for the next three days before being apprehended on Monday.

Kerzner says it’s good news that the animal has been found.

Police have said a delivery driver transporting Nathan and another kangaroo last week had made a stop at the Oshawa Zoo so the animals could stretch their legs, but details on where exactly the animals were coming from and going to remain unclear.

Michèle Hamers, the wildlife campaign manager for the advocacy group World Animal Protection Canada, says Nathan’s escape highlights the major gaps in laws and regulations around captive wildlife.

Durham Region’s lost pet search group, Team Chelsea, was trying to help find the kangaroo and called Monday’s developments a “happy ending.”