Fatality inquiries start for young men found dead in cold near Edmonton bar

Fatality inquiries began Monday for two young men who were found dead in freezing conditions after leaving an Edmonton nightclub — one in November 2017 and the other in November 2018.

The proceedings are set to last all week.

Eighteen-year-old Tyler Emes, a university student, was found dead outside in the snow on Nov. 19, 2017.

A year later, on Nov. 18, 2018, 20-year-old Mohamed Munyeabdi was found dead and partially frozen under a car.

The inquiry heard that Emes was seen drinking heavily and that police said he had four shots in a three-minute window. He left the bar at 1:48 a.m.

On Monday, two medical examiners testified.

Dr. Bernard Bannach, a forensic pathologist, said he conducted an autopsy on Emes the day after his body was found.

Bannach said Emes was dressed very lightly — in pants, a shirt and shoes. There was bruising on his face and shoulder, as well as scrapes. The internal examination revealed bleeding spots in Emes’ stomach, which can happen to people undergoing hypothermia or by stress, Bannach said.

Emes suffered a focal hemorrhage of the pancreas, which Bannach explained can be caused by hypothermia or intoxication. Additional toxicology examination was requested.

It was determined that Emes died due to hypothermia, Bannach said. It was also determined that Emes was intoxicated. His blood alcohol level was 2.1 g/L, which is two-and-a-half times over the legal limit. In that state, Bannach said a person would likely be confused, lack awareness of their surroundings and lack coordination.

“Individuals who are intoxicated may feel warm in cold temperature,” he explained.

The temperature that night was slightly below zero, the inquiry heard.

Bannach suggested more public awareness about how alcohol could accelerate hypothermia and that recommendations be put in place for establishments that sell alcohol on how to deal with patrons, especially in winter.

Douglas Boyer, a defence lawyer from McLennan Ross, representing the Ranch nightclub, asked if four shots would result in a blood alcohol level of 2.1 g/L, to which Bannach said no.

Boyer asked how proper clothing could have impacted this case. Bannach said proper clothing could have prevented death.

The inquiry also heard about Munyeabdi’s death, and how video captured him standing with his eyes closed by the dance floor before he was told to leave. Staff said nobody saw Munyeabdi with a drink at the Ranch that night but that there was pre-drinking.

Dr. Cecilia Wu, a forensic pathologist, said that she examined Munyeabdi’s body after his death. She found minor traumatic injuries.

It was about -18 C the night he died, the inquiry heard.

Wu said Munyeabdi was wearing jeans but had no shirt on when he was found, which she explained is not unusual for someone with hypothermia as they often remove clothes.

When he was found, Mynyeabdi was intoxicated, the inquiry heard, with a blood alcohol level of 2.44 g/L, three times the legal limit.

Wu explained that intoxicated people feel less pain and discomfort when it comes to hypothermia.

“(They’re) not able to seek out a better environment … Poor decision making.”

The presenting officer in these cases is Alberta lawyer Jessica Flanders.

Fatality inquiries do not assign blame. A judge hears evidence and then presents a report which can make recommendations intended to prevent similar deaths.

The inquiry is being heard by Justice C. D. Godfrey.

More to come.