Homeless man believed to have frozen to death in Alberta: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2022 6:11 pm
FILE: A RCMP cruiser is seen. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

RCMP say a man experiencing homelessness was found dead inside his tent in a central Alberta town.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says Mounties in Westlock, about 80 kilometres north of Edmonton, were notified of a missing person on Jan. 7.

RCMP found Timothy Phillips dead the next day in what Savinkoff described as a homemade campsite near the Westlock Rotary Spirit Centre.

It’s believed Phillips, who was 60, froze to death, but Savinkoff says the medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

That week, temperatures hit lows between -25 C and -39 C.

Savinkoff says there is nothing suspicious about the death at this time, but the investigation continues.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the impact of extreme cold on vulnerable people in Alberta.

Click to play video: 'Shelters trying to help Edmonton’s most vulnerable stave off the cold' Shelters trying to help Edmonton’s most vulnerable stave off the cold
© 2022 The Canadian Press
