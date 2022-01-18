Homeless man believed to have frozen to death in Alberta: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a man experiencing homelessness was found dead inside his tent in a central Alberta town.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says Mounties in Westlock, about 80 kilometres north of Edmonton, were notified of a missing person on Jan. 7.

RCMP found Timothy Phillips dead the next day in what Savinkoff described as a homemade campsite near the Westlock Rotary Spirit Centre.

It’s believed Phillips, who was 60, froze to death, but Savinkoff says the medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

That week, temperatures hit lows between -25 C and -39 C.

Savinkoff says there is nothing suspicious about the death at this time, but the investigation continues.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the impact of extreme cold on vulnerable people in Alberta.