Winnipeg Transit, operators one step closer to resolving upcoming strike

Winnipeg Transit and the union representing bus operators appear to be a step closer to a potential deal.

A spokesperson for Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1505 tells Global News a tentative agreement has been reached between the two sides, for the third time.

Members of the union will be voting on the deal this week, with results expected Friday.

The past two deals had been rejected by voters, leading the ATU to declare a strike date of Monday, Dec. 11 if no deal is reached.

ATU members were unable to pick up overtime shifts as talks between the two sides began, as a negotiation tactic by the union.

Roughly 100 Winnipeg Transit routes were affected each day because of that move.

As of Monday, members could pick up those shifts again.

The union has previously said workers feel compensation is not adequate for the increased risk the job entails and is also pointing out a lack of improvements to benefits.

The union recorded 91 assaults on transit between January and October this year. Last year saw the most assaults on record at 104.

ATU president Chris Scott also tells Global News 20 to 30 per cent of transit service is done on voluntary overtime as the fleet is missing five per cent of operators to fully restore services to pre-pandemic levels.

Global News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for comment.

