Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg Transit, operators one step closer to resolving upcoming strike

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 2:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg transit workers begin job actions as delays, cancellations expected'
Winnipeg transit workers begin job actions as delays, cancellations expected
Winnipeg Transit workers have begun job actions and delays and cancellations are expected. Teagan Rasche reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg Transit and the union representing bus operators appear to be a step closer to a potential deal.

A spokesperson for Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1505 tells Global News a tentative agreement has been reached between the two sides, for the third time.

Members of the union will be voting on the deal this week, with results expected Friday.

The past two deals had been rejected by voters, leading the ATU to declare a strike date of Monday, Dec. 11 if no deal is reached.

ATU members were unable to pick up overtime shifts as talks between the two sides began, as a negotiation tactic by the union.

Roughly 100 Winnipeg Transit routes were affected each day because of that move.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, members could pick up those shifts again.

The union has previously said workers feel compensation is not adequate for the increased risk the job entails and is also pointing out a lack of improvements to benefits.

The union recorded 91 assaults on transit between January and October this year. Last year saw the most assaults on record at 104.

ATU president Chris Scott also tells Global News 20 to 30 per cent of transit service is done on voluntary overtime as the fleet is missing five per cent of operators to fully restore services to pre-pandemic levels.

Trending Now

Global News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for comment.

Click to play video: '‘An endless loop’: For Winnipeg commuters, transit safety is a big concern'
‘An endless loop’: For Winnipeg commuters, transit safety is a big concern

 

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices