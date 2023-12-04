It’s time to cast your vote for People’s Choice Wildlife Photographer of 2023

The Natural History Museum in London, England, shared its list of images last week, narrowed down from almost 50,000 entries sent in from 95 countries.
“Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award always offers an astounding selection of images, and this year is no different,” said Douglas Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, in a statement. “We invite the public to join the jury and vote for their favourite; whether breathtaking beauty or a powerful story, it’s sure to be a difficult decision!”
This year’s shortlist includes a wide variety of images that are sure to delight, capture the imagination and, in some cases, make us consider the impact humans have on the natural world.
Among the most striking images is a photo of a clothing rack hanging with clothing fashioned out of the furs of the world’s most endangered big cats.
A polar bear sleeping on an iceberg, a pair of hares that look as though they’re about to smooch, a rescued chimpanzee gazing out through the bars of a cage and a bull elephant kicking up garbage in a landfill, are just a few of the captivating animals caught on film.
The public is now able to vote online for their favourite image through Jan. 31.
The winner and the top four images will then be announced on Feb. 7. They will be displayed online, as well as in the in-person exhibition at the Natural History Museum.
