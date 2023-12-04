Menu

Crime

Driver clocked double the speed limit in north end of Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 1:07 pm
Click to play video: 'GTA police cracking down on growing issue of stunt driving'
GTA police cracking down on growing issue of stunt driving
Police services from across southern Ontario are taking aim at an alarming number of stunt driving and street racing cases. Shallima Maharaj has the details. – May 25, 2023
A Kanata, Ont., man faces a stunt driving charge following an incident in the north end of Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 129 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in the area of Water Street and Carnegie Avenue.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver.

The 18-year-old from Kanata was charged with stunt driving and speeding 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

He was issued a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

He was released with a future court appearance scheduled in Peterborough.

Click to play video: 'Mississauga councillor describes local issues with stunt driving, car meetups'
Mississauga councillor describes local issues with stunt driving, car meetups
