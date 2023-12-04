Driver clocked double the speed limit in north end of Peterborough: police

See more sharing options

A Kanata, Ont., man faces a stunt driving charge following an incident in the north end of Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 129 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in the area of Water Street and Carnegie Avenue.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver.

The 18-year-old from Kanata was charged with stunt driving and speeding 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

He was issued a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

He was released with a future court appearance scheduled in Peterborough.