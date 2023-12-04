Menu

Crime

Regina police investigate after body of woman found over the weekend

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 12:59 pm
Police were dispatched to the area of 15th Avenue and Wallace Street at 2:47 p.m.
Police were dispatched to the area of 15th Avenue and Wallace Street at 2:47 p.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death of a woman found in the area of 15th Avenue and Wallace Street on Sunday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the area of 15th Avenue and Wallace Street at 2:47 p.m.

“Officers arrived, and located the body of an adult female, who was confirmed deceased,” the RPS stated in a release.

“The officers secured the scene and requested a Coroner as well as additional police resources.”

Police stated as the investigation is in the early stage, there are no other details for release to the public.

The RPS is asking anyone who may have information to assist police to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

