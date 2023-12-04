Alberta MLA Jason Nixon’s twin teenagers injured in rural rollover crash, son in critical condition

An Alberta MLA is focusing on his family and having his staff concentrate on his ministry and riding following a crash that sent one of his 16-year-old twins to hospital in critical condition.

In a letter shared on his social media channels, Jason Nixon — the MLA for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre and minister of seniors, community and social services — confirmed that his twins had been involved in a Dec. 1 crash.

According to RCMP, the single-vehicle rollover occurred at around 8 a.m. at a spot on Township Road 320 between Range Roads 54 and 55, south of the town of Sundre. The two occupants of the vehicle were assessed by EMS and one was transported by STARS Air Ambulance to a hospital in Calgary.

Nixon said that his son was airlifted to hospital in critical but stable condition while his daughter sustained no major injuries and is recovering.

“We would like to thank every volunteer firefighter, first responder, STARS member, and medical professional who attended the accident and got our children to the help they needed,” said the letter signed by Jason and Tiffany Nixon.

“At this time, though, we ask for understanding as Jason focuses on his most important job as ‘Dad’ and prioritizes our children and our family.”

Nixon said he and his family remain committed to fulfilling his mandates as an MLA and minister, but his ministry, his MLA office and Dan Williams, the minister of mental health and addictions, will assist as he focuses on his son’s recovery.