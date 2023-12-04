Manitoba putting almost $300K into Watershed Districts Program

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is putting $294,000 into the Watershed Districts Program.

The program is a provincial-municipal partnership made up of 14 watershed districts, the province said in a media release Monday.

“Improving watershed health is such an important part of building a resilient environment and fighting climate change,” Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt said.

She added that the program also contributes to Manitoba’s commitment to “work with experts and scientists to protect Lake Winnipeg and safeguard the health of all waterways.”

In total, the watershed districts and planning assistance grant sits at just over $7 million, the province said.

“Provincial investments like these help to ensure that watershed districts are able to continue to support Manitoba’s agricultural producers, rural municipalities and First Nations partners in their land and water stewardship,” Garry Wasylowski, board chair of the Manitoba Association of Watersheds, said.

An additional $300,000 will be put into watershed districts responsible for waterway infrastructure, Schmidt said.

Whitemud Watershed District is looking forward to “continued co-operation on drainage issues,” said Gerond Davidson, chair of the district.