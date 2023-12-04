Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Manitoba putting almost $300K into Watershed Districts Program

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 1:02 pm
The Manitoba government is putting $294,000 into the Watershed Districts Program. View image in full screen
The Manitoba government is putting $294,000 into the Watershed Districts Program. Shelley Mistak-Moore / Submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government is putting $294,000 into the Watershed Districts Program.

The program is a provincial-municipal partnership made up of 14 watershed districts, the province said in a media release Monday.

“Improving watershed health is such an important part of building a resilient environment and fighting climate change,” Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt said.

She added that the program also contributes to Manitoba’s commitment to “work with experts and scientists to protect Lake Winnipeg and safeguard the health of all waterways.”

In total, the watershed districts and planning assistance grant sits at just over $7 million, the province said.

“Provincial investments like these help to ensure that watershed districts are able to continue to support Manitoba’s agricultural producers, rural municipalities and First Nations partners in their land and water stewardship,” Garry Wasylowski, board chair of the Manitoba Association of Watersheds, said.

Story continues below advertisement

An additional $300,000 will be put into watershed districts responsible for waterway infrastructure, Schmidt said.

Whitemud Watershed District is looking forward to “continued co-operation on drainage issues,” said Gerond Davidson, chair of the district.

Click to play video: 'Province announces more funding for Manitoba lake and watershed protection'
Province announces more funding for Manitoba lake and watershed protection
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices