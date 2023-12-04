Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Mastermind Toys to be acquired — but these 18 stores will still be liquidated

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 12:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Retail trends this holiday season'
Retail trends this holiday season
This holiday season many online brick-and-mortar stores rely on the seasonal spending but due to rising cost of inflation, there are concerns that shoppers are cutting back on their expenses. Heather Thomson from the University of Alberta School of Business joined us on Global News Morning with a look at some of the retail trends this season.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Mastermind Toys will be rescued from the brink of bankruptcy less than two weeks after announcing it had filed for creditor protection.

The prominent Canadian retailer announced Monday morning that it had entered into a deal with Unity Acquisitions Inc. that will see the majority of its 66 locations remain open and “a significant portion of employees” stay on.

Eighteen locations will close, according to a release, which states all stores will remain open during the holiday season and seasonal promotions will continue.

Liquidation sales began Dec. 1.

“The transaction will ensure a thriving future for Mastermind Toys,” the statement read.

Unity is backed by major names in Canadian retail, including Joe Mimran, the founder of Joe Fresh and co-founder of Club Monaco.

Story continues below advertisement

Mimran said in a statement Monday that buying Mastermind Toys aligns with Unity’s strategy to “enhance and grow extraordinary Canadian brands.”

On Nov. 24, Mastermind filed for creditor protection in Ontario Superior Court, citing challenges such as a worsening economic outlook and disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic that were “too significant to overcome.”

Click to play video: 'Consumers seek out big discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday'
Consumers seek out big discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Trending Now

Mastermind secured approval from the court on Nov. 30 to start liquidation sales at 18 of its locations. These stores are not included in the transaction, with liquidation continuing through December.

The following stores are still set to close, according to the Mastermind Toys website:

  • 1250 2A Ave. North, Lethbridge, Alta.
  • 1840 Strachan Rd. SE, Medicine Hat, Alta.
  • 5250 22nd St., Red Deer, Alta.
  • 5236 Windermere Blvd NW, Edmonton, Alta.
  • 3034 Recplace Dr., Prince George, B.C.
  • 1561 Regent Ave. W, Winnipeg, Man.
  • 38 Trinity Ave., Fredericton, N.B.
  • 70 Consumers Dr., Saint John, N.B.
  • 20 Sydney Port Access Rd., Sydney, N.S.
  • 170 Kingston Rd. E, Ajax, ON
  • 488 Bayfield St., Barrie, ON
  • 612 Hespeler Rd., Cambridge, ON
  • 2180 Rymal Rd., Hamilton, ON
  • 2511 Princess St., Kingston, ON
  • 26 Eglinton Ave. W, Mississauga, ON
  • 1969 16th St. E, Owen Sound, ON
  • 1332 Kingsway., Sudbury, ON
  • 16 Famous Ave.., Vaughan, ON

The remaining 48 stores will see an extended holiday returns policy adopted, according to a release.

Story continues below advertisement

No price tag was disclosed for the acquisition, which is expected to close in January 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

More on Money
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices