OHL-leading Kitchener Rangers double up Sarnia Sting

OHL scoring leader Carson Rehkopf scored a pair of goals to help the visiting Kitchener Rangers double up the Sarnia Sting on Sunday.

The Rangers started quickly as Rehkopf, Tanner Lam and Justin Bottineau each scored over the first 10 minutes of the game, leaving Kitchener with a 3-0 lead after one period.

Rangers forward Antonino Pugliese pushed the lead to 4-0 at the 6:51, scoring his 11th goal of the season.

But with seven seconds to play in the period, Sandis Vilmanis got Sarnia on the board, with an assist going to former Rangers draft pick Jacob LeBlanc.

LeBlanc’s twin brother Andrew, also a former Ranger, scored about eight minutes into the third to narrow the gap to two.

About 40 seconds later, Kai Schwindt got his first of the season to narrow the Rangers lead to one but that would be as close as Sarnia would get.

With about two-and-a-half minutes to play, Rehkopf provided the Rangers with some breathing room by notching his 29th of the season.

Kitchener forward Matthew Sop closed out the scoring by netting his 19th of the season.

The Rangers will be back on the ice on Tuesday night as they host arch-rivals the Guelph Storm for the 28th annual teddy bear toss.