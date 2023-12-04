Menu

Canada

Construction in Toronto to impact 4 streetcar routes. Here’s how to get around

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 12:04 pm
The intersection of King St. and Church St. is pictured during the early evening rush hour in Toronto, Oct. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The intersection of King St. and Church St. is pictured during the early evening rush hour in Toronto, Oct. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin
The TTC says construction by Toronto Water will impact four streetcar routes for the first week of December.

The transit agency said the routes impacted are: 501 Queen, 503 Kingston Road, 504 King and 508 Lake Shore streetcars.

Construction started at 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4 and will last all week until Sunday, Dec. 10.

Toronto Water is making repairs near King and Jarvis streets which is why the routes will be diverted.

According to the TTC, the four routes will divert as follows:

  • 501B Queen replacement buses will divert onto King Street and will not serve Queen Street between Broadview Avenue and Church Street.
  • 501D Queen streetcars will divert via King Street, to Distillery Loop.
  • 504 King streetcars will not operate between Church Street and Distillery Loop and will turn back west, at King and Church streets.
  • 504 King replacement buses will operate between King and York streets and Mill and Cherry streets.
  • 508 Lake Shore streetcars will not operate between Church and Parliament streets.
  • 503 Kingston Road streetcars will divert both ways, via Queen Street and Church Street. Stops not served; King Street, between Church Street and Queen Street.
The TTC said riders travelling on Queen Street, between Broadview Avenue and Church Street, will need to take the 503 Kingston Road streetcars as the 501 Queen will not operate there by streetcar, nor by buses.

The transit agency also said riders travelling to the Distillery District can either take 501D Queen streetcar into the Distillery Loop or take the 504 King replacement buses. These buses will drop riders off at Mill and Cherry streets which are about a two-minute walk to the Distillery District, the TTC said.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

