Woman seriously injured after stabbing in east Toronto

A woman has serious injuries after a stabbing in east Toronto on Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the area of McCowan Road and Trudelle Street, just north of Eglinton Avenue East, just after 7 a.m.
Toronto police said one person was stabbed after an altercation.
Police said a woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre.
There is no word on any suspect information in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
