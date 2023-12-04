Woman seriously injured after stabbing in east Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has serious injuries after a stabbing in east Toronto on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of McCowan Road and Trudelle Street, just north of Eglinton Avenue East, just after 7 a.m.

Toronto police said one person was stabbed after an altercation.

Police said a woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to a trauma centre.

There is no word on any suspect information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

