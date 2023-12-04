Menu

Economy

Spotify cutting 17% of workforce in 3rd round of layoffs this year

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 4, 2023 10:29 am
Tech Talk: Spotify introduces new feature and fall of NFTs
Spotify introduces new voice translation technology. Digital Living Expert Mike Agerbo discusses that, plus the demise of the NFT market. – Oct 4, 2023
Spotify says it’s axing 17 per cent of its global workforce, the music streaming service’s third round of layoffs this year as it moves to slash costs while focusing on becoming profitable.

In a message to employees posted on the company’s blog Monday, CEO Daniel Ek said the jobs were being cut as part of a “strategic reorientation.” The post didn’t specify how many employees would lose their jobs, but a spokesperson confirmed that it amounts to about 1,500 people.

Spotify had used cheap financing to expand the business and “invested significantly” in employees, content and marketing in 2020 and 2021, the blog post said.

But Ek indicated that the company was caught out as central banks started hiking interest rates last year, which can slow economic growth. Both are posing a challenge, he said.

“We now find ourselves in a very different environment. And despite our efforts to reduce costs this past year, our cost structure for where we need to be is still too big,” he said.

Ek said the “leaner structure” of the company will ensure “Spotify’s continued profitability.”

Stockholm-based Spotify posted a net loss of 462 million euros (about $500 million) for the nine months to September.

The company announced in January that it was axing 6% of total staff. In June, it cut staff by another two per cent, or about 200 workers, mainly in its podcast division.

Tech companies like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta and IBM have announced hundreds of thousands of job cuts this year.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

