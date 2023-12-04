Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Dec. 4

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 4, 2023 10:27 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Dec. 4
WATCH: Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Dec. 4.
Ted Cawkwell on agriculture real estate, budget debrief with the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, and the Holiday Train is stopping in Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Dec. 4, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Price of Saskatchewan farmland pushes higher

Saskatchewan farmland has been in very high demand in 2023 and that is pushing prices higher.

Ted Cawkwell, the number one commercial Re/Max realtor in Canada, looks at the ever-changing dynamics of the province’s agriculture industry and what is driving the upward trajectory in prices.

Cawkwell also dispels the perception that foreign buyers are accumulating more and more farmland in Saskatchewan in this interview with Chris Carr.

Price of Saskatchewan farmland pushing higher

Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce weighs in on city budget

Saskatoon’s latest budget passed on Friday with city council approving a 6.04 per cent property tax increase. That will be followed by a 5.64 per cent increase in 2025.

Jason Aebig, CEO of the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce, has the reaction from the business community and a general impression on what he saw during budget deliberations.

Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce weighs in on city budget

Holiday Train bringing Christmas cheer to Saskatoon

The CPKC 2023 Holiday Train is making its way across the country, arriving in Saskatoon on Dec. 5.

It’s a time for the community to come together and see a festive train decorated with lights, along with live entertainment.

Terry Cunha with the Holiday Train has details of how people can get involved when the train rolls into Saskatoon.

Holiday Train bringing Christmas cheer to Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Dec. 4

Temperatures hovering around freezing — Chantal Wagner with your Monday, Dec. 4, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Dec. 4
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

