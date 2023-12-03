Menu

Canada

Man arrested in Morocco allegedly behind fake bomb threats in Quebec: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2023 6:13 pm
FILE - The Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen in Montreal, Monday, May 29, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE - The Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen in Montreal, Monday, May 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Quebec police say authorities in Morocco have arrested a man who was allegedly behind a series of phony bomb threats sent to several institutions across the province.

The provincial police force says the unnamed, 45-year-old male suspect was arrested in the Moroccan town of Tafraoute, roughly 230 kilometres southwest of Marrakech.

The arrest follows what police describe as a mass e-mailing of fake bomb threats across Canada and other countries demanding money in exchange for the location of explosives.

Quebec police say they’ve identified around 50 such cases in the province targeting schools, businesses, offices, governments and media outlets.

The series of incidents between Oct. 18 and Nov. 27 led to an international investigation and the arrest in Morocco earlier this week.

Ontario Provincial Police announced on Thursday that they had “strong reason” to believe a person arrested in Morocco by Belgian police was also allegedly behind bomb threats against schools in that province last month.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

