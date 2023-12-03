Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Messy commute expected Monday as Montreal hit with first significant snowstorm

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted December 3, 2023 4:52 pm
A truck is ready to load salt that will be spread on roads and sidewalks in Montreal. Sunday December 3rd, 2023. View image in full screen
A truck is ready to load salt that will be spread on roads and sidewalks in Montreal. Sunday December 3rd, 2023. Gloria Henriquez / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

We had a taste of winter last month but on Sunday, Quebecers are being treated to their most significant snowstorm of the season.

The storm will intensify overnight leaving a mess for drivers to wake up to on Monday.

“Rush hour won’t be a piece of cake,” said Philippe Sabourin, spokesperson for the City of Montreal.

To prepare, city crews are out in full force loading trucks with salt to spread on roads and sidewalks.

“As soon as we will get 2.5 cm we will go with an army of 1000 employees plowing the snow away,” Sabourin said.

He advises people park their cars 30 cm away from the sidewalks to leave room for crews to clean and avoid any collisions.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says the province is set to get hit with up to 25 cm of snow and freezing rain, intensifying overnight.

Transports Quebec recommends you give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

“Yes, extra time, drive slowly, keep a safe distance between cars it will be very, very important,” said Martin Girard, a spokesperson for Transports Quebec.

For those heading into Montreal from Île-Perrot and Vaudreuil Monday morning, the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will only have one lane available.

Trending Now

“For sure it will take more time, it will be like that everywhere in the Montreal area,” Girard said.

More on Canada

When you hit the roads, CAA Quebec recommends you clean your windshields and car properly.

Not only for visibility, but because you can get a fine of up to $100 if you don’t.

“We call them igloomobiles,” said David Marcille, spokesperson for  CAA Quebec

Marcille advises you equip your car with an emergency kit.

“Blankets, maybe dry snacks, water, something to keep you warm,” Marcille explained.

But if you want to avoid all that hassle, the consensus is: if you can stay home, stay.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices