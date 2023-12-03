Messy commute expected Monday as Montreal hit with first significant snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

We had a taste of winter last month but on Sunday, Quebecers are being treated to their most significant snowstorm of the season.

The storm will intensify overnight leaving a mess for drivers to wake up to on Monday.

“Rush hour won’t be a piece of cake,” said Philippe Sabourin, spokesperson for the City of Montreal.

To prepare, city crews are out in full force loading trucks with salt to spread on roads and sidewalks.

“As soon as we will get 2.5 cm we will go with an army of 1000 employees plowing the snow away,” Sabourin said.

He advises people park their cars 30 cm away from the sidewalks to leave room for crews to clean and avoid any collisions.

Environment Canada says the province is set to get hit with up to 25 cm of snow and freezing rain, intensifying overnight.

Transports Quebec recommends you give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

“Yes, extra time, drive slowly, keep a safe distance between cars it will be very, very important,” said Martin Girard, a spokesperson for Transports Quebec.

For those heading into Montreal from Île-Perrot and Vaudreuil Monday morning, the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will only have one lane available.

“For sure it will take more time, it will be like that everywhere in the Montreal area,” Girard said.

When you hit the roads, CAA Quebec recommends you clean your windshields and car properly.

Not only for visibility, but because you can get a fine of up to $100 if you don’t.

“We call them igloomobiles,” said David Marcille, spokesperson for CAA Quebec

Marcille advises you equip your car with an emergency kit.

“Blankets, maybe dry snacks, water, something to keep you warm,” Marcille explained.

But if you want to avoid all that hassle, the consensus is: if you can stay home, stay.