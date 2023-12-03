Menu

Atmospheric river expected to hit B.C. South Coast

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2023 7:32 pm
Environment Canada says a heavy rain storm it's calling an atmospheric river is forecast to hit southern British Columbia Monday.
Environment Canada says a heavy rain storm it's calling an atmospheric river is forecast to hit southern British Columbia Monday.
Environment Canada says a heavy rain storm is on its way, calling it an atmospheric river.

It is forecast to hit southern British Columbia on Monday.

The agency says the storm will bring heavy rain and snow at higher elevations and increase the risk of flooding and landslides.

But it says the storm is forecast to be weaker than the November 2021 atmospheric river that caused massive floods in the Fraser Valley, created slides that cut off major highway and rail links, overflowed dikes threatening communities, and forcing evacuations.

B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 2
A special weather statement from Environment Canada says elevated ocean water levels near Metro Vancouver, the southern Gulf Islands and Saanich Peninsula are expected to create high astronomical tides.

It says minor coastal flooding is possible along exposed shorelines.

It also notes the elevated water levels at high tide are expected to persist until Tuesday.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

