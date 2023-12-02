Okanagan production of ‘Elf the Musical’ inspires Christmas cheer

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the cast of Elf the Musical is ready to spread holiday cheer.

“I think that some people are going to be suprised with a lot of the music that’s in it, but it’s going to bring a whole new brightness to the movie,” said Jaclyn Keppler who plays ‘Jovie’.

The musical follows Buddy the Elf as he goes on a journey of self-discovery and finds a Christmas miracle along the way.

“Buddy is an orphan who made his way into Santa’s toy pack 30 years ago and was raised at the North Pole by elves,” said Stephen Keppler who plays ‘Buddy the Elf’. “The story is about Buddy realizing he’s not an elf, he’s a human and finding his biological father.”

To take on a Christmas classic, the team behind Kelowna’s New Vintage Theatre has gone above and beyond to transport the audience into Buddy the Elf’s world.

“There are a lot of exciting things that happen in this play, we have sets that fly in, we go from the North Pole to New York then back to the North Pole again we see Santa, Santa’s sleigh, what the North Pole actually looks like we go all the way to Rockefeller Centre skating rink, said Bonnie Gratz, artistic director of New Vintage Theatre and director of Elf the Musical.

Gratz has brought together some of the top talent in the Okanagan Valley to tell the magical Christmas story of Elf the Musical.

The musical runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 at the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, tickets are available at www.rotarycentreforthearts.com