Perfetti helps Winnipeg Jets to 3-1 win over Chicago Blackhawks

Cole Perfetti scored midway through the third period to lead the Jets to a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon.

Morgan Barron and Mark Scheifele also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Bedard replied for Chicago.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 of 21 shots for Winnipeg (13-8-2) before 14,189 fans at Canada Life Centre — the biggest of the season. It snapped a four-game winning streak for Hellebuyck.

Goalie Arvid Soderblom made 25 saves on 28 shots for Chicago (7-15-0).

It was the third of a four-game homestand for the Jets.

Perfetti deflected a point shot from defenceman Dyalan Samberg past Soderblom to give Winnipeg a 3-1 lead midway through the third period. Defenceman Declan Chisholm also assisted. Perfetti’s ninth goal of the season is aa new career high for the young forward.

Both goalies made some quality saves in the second. Soderblom twice stopped backhands from Gabe Vilardi.

Hellebuyck made a glove grab off a quick Bedard shot, then stopped a shot from Philipp Kurashev, who was set up alone in front by Bedard.

Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead in the second period. Forward Nikolaj Ehlers sent Barron in alone of Soderblom and the forward beat the netminder cleanly. Defenceman Dylan DeMelo also assisted.

With the score tied 1-1, Hellebuyck made a great save on forward Dickenson, who had a 2-on-1 with winger Joey Anderson.

The Jets had tied the score 1-1 on the powerplay midway through the first. With Chicago defenceman Connor Murphy off for interference, forward Gabe Vilardi charged down the ice, deked around Hawks defenceman Alex Vlasic, then fed Scheifele in front of Soderblom for the Winnipeg goal. Defenceman Josh Morrissey, who started the play inside his own blueline, also assisted.

Chicago had opened the scoring with their first shot on net at 4:39 of the opening period. Bedard pounced on the puck after it had deflected off a Jets defenceman’s shinpad.

The Blackhawks wunderkind then fired a shot past Hellebuyck. Kurashev, whose shot was blocked, got credit for the only assist.

The goal extended Bedard’s NHL road point streak to eight games. Only Nathan McKinnon had a longer streak for players 18 years old and under.