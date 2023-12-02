Calgary woman dies after vehicle collision near Airdrie

A Calgary woman has died after a vehicle collision near Airdrie on Saturday morning, RCMP officers said.
According to a RCMP release, Mounties received reports of a single-vehicle collision on Range Road 11 at around 1:39 a.m., an area approximately 3 kilometres south of Airdrie.
Police said the vehicle was severely damaged after hitting a power pole in the area.
Trending Now
The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 28-year-old woman from Calgary, was found dead.
Mounties remained on scene for several hours to investigate the collision, the release said.
More on Calgary
- Pledge Day 2023 raises $177,000 for Calgary children’s charities
- Calgary police urge lawful demonstrations ahead of another weekend
- Support growing for those impacted by loss and trauma in mountains
- Calgary athlete who died after being struck on Macleod Trail suffered from mental health issues; family seeks answers
Comments