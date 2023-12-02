Menu

Calgary woman dies after vehicle collision near Airdrie

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted December 2, 2023 3:34 pm
A Calgary woman has died after a vehicle collision near Airdrie on Saturday morning, RCMP officers said. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A Calgary woman has died after a vehicle collision near Airdrie on Saturday morning, RCMP officers said.

According to a RCMP release, Mounties received reports of a single-vehicle collision on Range Road 11 at around 1:39 a.m., an area approximately 3 kilometres south of Airdrie.

Police said the vehicle was severely damaged after hitting a power pole in the area.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 28-year-old woman from Calgary, was found dead.

Mounties remained on scene for several hours to investigate the collision, the release said.

