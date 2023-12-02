Preparations underway for Big Air World Cup at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium

Send this page to someone via email

One of Canada’s biggest snowboarding events is set to return to Commonwealth Stadium December 9th.

The Style Experience FIS Snowboard Big Air World Cup showcases some of the best snowboarders as they take on the world’s largest scaffolding jump judged on creativity and style over rotations.

This is the second year in a row Edmonton is hosting the event.

“Last year we had the jump coming in almost at a right angle, so it was a lot different. We had the starting gate right up under the gates,” said Matthew Thunderchild, the project’s superintendent. “This year we decided to change that a bit to give a bit more viewer experience. We shifted the orientation, so that led us to be building on the curved portion of the stadium.

The taller ramp means competitors will have more speed on descent.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews began working on the massive ramp, which is 16 feet higher this year, just days after the Heritage Classic last month.

“Everywhere you stand in the stadium its a great views,” Thunderchild said.

Over 2,000 cubic metres is snow is being trucked in from nearby Rabbit Hill where’s being made.

“We truck it in, load it at the bottom, drive the snow cats on it, really mix the snow up so we get rid of all the ice chunks in there,” said Lucas Ouellette, project manager with Arena Snowparks.

The snow application is expected to take about six days.

“We load that into a skid steer, which dumps it into a bucket, crane the bucket up to the top, unload it, and the guys are waiting, they rake and shovel everything nice and flat,” Ouellette added.

Dubbed “The Style Experience,” Saturday’s event is billed by Canada Snowboard as a “spectator-and-entertainment-focused festival celebrating snowboard culture and style.”

The event kicks off Friday with qualifications with finals expected to take place Saturday.