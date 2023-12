See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Chatham-Kent, Ont., say a man is facing charges after a beverage was poured onto a woman and her personal electronic devices.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. Friday to a home off of Park Avenue West.

Police say a man and woman got into an argument, which reportedly led the man to pour beer all over the woman as well as her tablet and laptop.

The man fled before police arrived but later returned to the house.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with assault.