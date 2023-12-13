Global BC holiday programming 2023

With the holidays just around the corner, Global BC is excited to bring you some of our festive specials and encore presentations airing on Global BC and BC1 from Dec. 22 to Jan. 5, 2024.
HOLIDAY SPECIALS
SQUIRE’S PLAYS OF THE YEAR
An annual best of the best in the world of sports – from the best goals to the fanciest tricks.
- Dec. 25 at 6 p.m. (Global BC & BC1)
- Jan. 1 at 6 p.m. (Global BC & BC1), 7 p.m. (BC1)
SQUIRE’S STORIES
Watch as Squire Barnes reports over the past year!
- Dec. 23 at 10:30 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 24 at 10 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 25 at 1 a.m. (BC1), 6 a.m., 11 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
- Dec. 26 at 12:30 a.m., 3 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 27 at 12:30 a.m. (BC1)
2023 BC YEAR IN REVIEW
Global News takes a look back at B.C.’s top news stories of 2023.
- Dec. 31 at 4;30 p.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 1 at midnight. (BC1), 5 a.m., 7:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1), 3:30 p.m., 9 p.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 2 at 12:30 a.m., 2 a.m. (BC1)
An in-depth interview with Premier David Eby.
- Dec. 29 at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 10 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 31 at 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m. (BC1)
An in-depth interview with Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon.
- Dec. 22 at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 23 at 12:30 a.m., 2 a.m., 5 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 24 at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 25 at 11:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: BC LEGISLATURE
An in-depth look at the top provincial political stories of 2023.
- Dec. 25 at 7 a.m. (Global BC & BC1), 9:30 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 26 at 3 a.m. (BC1), 7 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
- Dec. 27 at 2 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 30 at 10 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 1 at 6:30 a.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)
Global BC’s Jay Durant shares the unique stories and people of B.C.
- Dec. 23 at 3:30 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 25 at 9 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 26 at 10 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 30 at 9 p.m. (BC1)
Consumer Matters’ reporter Anne Drewa shares some of the best consumer advice stories.
- Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 25 at 2 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 27 at 10 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 28 at 10 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 1 at 12:30 a.m. (BC1)
LITTLE MOUNTAIN BIG SOUND
Squire Barnes has produced a documentary about one of Vancouver’s iconic music recording facilities.
- Dec. 23 at 6 a.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 24 at 12 a.m., 2 a.m., 6 a.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 25 at 12 a.m., 2 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 26 at 8 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 31 at 1 a.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 1 at 11 a.m., 9:30 p.m. (BC1)
GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: B.C. WILDFIRES
- Dec. 26 at 6 a.m. (Global BC & BC1), 11 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 1 at 4:30 p.m. (BC1)
GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: BILL WILSON and BEV SELLARS
- Dec. 26 at 4 p.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 1 at 8 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: HARRISON MOONEY
- Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 26 at 5 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
- Dec. 27 at 2:30 p.m. (BC1)
GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: JEN SOOKFONG LEE
- Dec. 23 at 1 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 25 at 6:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
- Dec. 26 at 5:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: TARA McGUIRE
- Dec. 23 at 4 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. (BC1)
GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: JASON BROLUND
- Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. (Global BC & BC1)
IN CONVERSATION WITH THE PRIME MINISTER
Global National news anchor and executive editor Dawna Friesen sits down with a year-end interview with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
- Dec. 25 at 6:30 p.m. (Global BC & BC1)
THE WEST BLOCK
- Dec. 24 at 10:30 p.m. & 11:30 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 25 at 4 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. (BC1)
- Jan 1 at 4 a.m. (BC1)
OUR STORIES
- Dec. 26 at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 30 at 2 a.m., 4:30 a.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 1 at 5:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
CUTTING EDGE – HEALTH CARE INNOVATION
- Dec. 28 at 12:30 a.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 29 at 2 a.m. (BC1)
WILD WEATHER
- Dec. 28 at 2 a.m. (BC1)
- Jan. 1 at 6 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
ENCORE PRESENTATIONS
PAN PACIFIC CHRISTMAS WISH BREAKFAST 2023
A look back at the 36th annual Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast that was held on Dec. 13
- Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. (BC1)
- Dec. 25 at 3 a.m. (BC1), 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
Please note that some of these programs may be preempted due to press conferences or breaking news.
Some of the air times might change. Refer to your local guide for details.
