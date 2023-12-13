Global BC holiday programming 2023

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

With the holidays just around the corner, Global BC is excited to bring you some of our festive specials and encore presentations airing on Global BC and BC1 from Dec. 22 to Jan. 5, 2024.

HOLIDAY SPECIALS

SQUIRE’S PLAYS OF THE YEAR

An annual best of the best in the world of sports – from the best goals to the fanciest tricks.

Dec. 25 at 6 p.m. (Global BC & BC1)

Jan. 1 at 6 p.m. (Global BC & BC1), 7 p.m. (BC1)

SQUIRE’S STORIES

Watch as Squire Barnes reports over the past year!

Dec. 23 at 10:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 24 at 10 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 25 at 1 a.m. (BC1), 6 a.m., 11 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

Dec. 26 at 12:30 a.m., 3 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 27 at 12:30 a.m. (BC1)

Story continues below advertisement

2023 BC YEAR IN REVIEW

Global News takes a look back at B.C.’s top news stories of 2023.

Dec. 31 at 4;30 p.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)

Jan. 1 at midnight. (BC1), 5 a.m., 7:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1), 3:30 p.m., 9 p.m. (BC1)

Jan. 2 at 12:30 a.m., 2 a.m. (BC1)

2:51 Thousands gather to honour fallen RCMP officer Const. Rick O’Brien

FOCUS BC

An in-depth interview with Premier David Eby.

Dec. 29 at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 10 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 31 at 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m. (BC1)

An in-depth interview with Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon.

Dec. 22 at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 23 at 12:30 a.m., 2 a.m., 5 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 24 at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 25 at 11:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: BC LEGISLATURE

An in-depth look at the top provincial political stories of 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Dec. 25 at 7 a.m. (Global BC & BC1), 9:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 26 at 3 a.m. (BC1), 7 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

Dec. 27 at 2 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 30 at 10 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. (BC1)

Jan. 1 at 6:30 a.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)

THIS IS BC

Global BC’s Jay Durant shares the unique stories and people of B.C.

Dec. 23 at 3:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 25 at 9 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 26 at 10 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 30 at 9 p.m. (BC1)

Story continues below advertisement

CONSUMER MATTERS

Consumer Matters’ reporter Anne Drewa shares some of the best consumer advice stories.

Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 25 at 2 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 27 at 10 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 28 at 10 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. (BC1)

Jan. 1 at 12:30 a.m. (BC1)

LITTLE MOUNTAIN BIG SOUND

Squire Barnes has produced a documentary about one of Vancouver’s iconic music recording facilities.

Dec. 23 at 6 a.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 24 at 12 a.m., 2 a.m., 6 a.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 25 at 12 a.m., 2 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 26 at 8 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 31 at 1 a.m. (BC1)

Jan. 1 at 11 a.m., 9:30 p.m. (BC1)

2:35 The legend of Vancouver audio technician John Vrtacic

GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: B.C. WILDFIRES

Dec. 26 at 6 a.m. (Global BC & BC1), 11 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. (BC1)

Jan. 1 at 4:30 p.m. (BC1)

Story continues below advertisement

GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: BILL WILSON and BEV SELLARS

Dec. 26 at 4 p.m. (BC1)

Jan. 1 at 8 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

47:17 Global BC presents the life of Bill Wilson and his fight for Indigenous rights

GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: HARRISON MOONEY

Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 26 at 5 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

Dec. 27 at 2:30 p.m. (BC1)

23:39 Global BC Presents: Harrison Mooney

GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: JEN SOOKFONG LEE

Dec. 23 at 1 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 25 at 6:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

Dec. 26 at 5:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

23:37 Global BC Presents: Jen Sookfong Lee

GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: TARA McGUIRE

Dec. 23 at 4 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. (BC1)

23:37 Global BC Presents: Tara McGuire

GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: JASON BROLUND

Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. (Global BC & BC1)

23:39 Global BC Presents: West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund

IN CONVERSATION WITH THE PRIME MINISTER

Story continues below advertisement

Global National news anchor and executive editor Dawna Friesen sits down with a year-end interview with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Dec. 25 at 6:30 p.m. (Global BC & BC1)

THE WEST BLOCK

Dec. 24 at 10:30 p.m. & 11:30 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 25 at 4 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. (BC1)

Jan 1 at 4 a.m. (BC1)

OUR STORIES

Dec. 26 at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 30 at 2 a.m., 4:30 a.m. (BC1)

Jan. 1 at 5:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

CUTTING EDGE – HEALTH CARE INNOVATION

Dec. 28 at 12:30 a.m. (BC1)

Dec. 29 at 2 a.m. (BC1)

WILD WEATHER

Dec. 28 at 2 a.m. (BC1)

Jan. 1 at 6 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

ENCORE PRESENTATIONS

PAN PACIFIC CHRISTMAS WISH BREAKFAST 2023

Story continues below advertisement

A look back at the 36th annual Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast that was held on Dec. 13

Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. (BC1)

Dec. 25 at 3 a.m. (BC1), 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

Please note that some of these programs may be preempted due to press conferences or breaking news.

Some of the air times might change. Refer to your local guide for details.