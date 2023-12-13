Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Promo

Global BC holiday programming 2023

By Johnny Mah Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 5:40 pm
Global BC holiday programming 2023 - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With the holidays just around the corner, Global BC is excited to bring you some of our festive specials and encore presentations airing on Global BC and BC1 from Dec. 22 to Jan. 5, 2024.

HOLIDAY SPECIALS

SQUIRE’S PLAYS OF THE YEAR

An annual best of the best in the world of sports – from the best goals to the fanciest tricks.

  • Dec. 25 at 6 p.m. (Global BC & BC1)
  • Jan. 1 at 6 p.m. (Global BC & BC1), 7 p.m. (BC1)

SQUIRE’S STORIES

Watch as Squire Barnes reports over the past year!

  • Dec. 23 at 10:30 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 24 at 10 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 25 at 1 a.m. (BC1), 6 a.m., 11 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
  • Dec. 26 at 12:30 a.m., 3 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 27 at 12:30 a.m. (BC1)
Click to play video: 'Behind the scenes for Fright Nights’ 20th anniversary'
Behind the scenes for Fright Nights’ 20th anniversary
Story continues below advertisement

2023 BC YEAR IN REVIEW

Global News takes a look back at B.C.’s top news stories of 2023.

  • Dec. 31 at 4;30 p.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)
  • Jan. 1 at midnight. (BC1), 5 a.m., 7:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1), 3:30 p.m., 9 p.m. (BC1)
  • Jan. 2 at 12:30 a.m., 2 a.m. (BC1)
Click to play video: 'Thousands gather to honour fallen RCMP officer Const. Rick O’Brien'
Thousands gather to honour fallen RCMP officer Const. Rick O’Brien

FOCUS BC

An in-depth interview with Premier David Eby.

  • Dec. 29 at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 10 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 31 at 5 p.m., 8:30 p.m. (BC1)

An in-depth interview with Opposition Leader Kevin Falcon.

  • Dec. 22 at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 23 at 12:30 a.m., 2 a.m., 5 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 24 at 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 25 at 11:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: BC LEGISLATURE

An in-depth look at the top provincial political stories of 2023.

Story continues below advertisement
  • Dec. 25 at 7 a.m. (Global BC & BC1), 9:30 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 26 at 3 a.m. (BC1), 7 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
  • Dec. 27 at 2 a.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 30 at 10 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. (BC1)
  • Jan. 1 at 6:30 a.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)
Click to play video: 'Focus BC: Getting rid of Vancouver Park Board, scrapping childcare wait list fees'
Focus BC: Getting rid of Vancouver Park Board, scrapping childcare wait list fees

THIS IS BC

Global BC’s Jay Durant shares the unique stories and people of B.C.

  • Dec. 23 at 3:30 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 25 at 9 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 26 at 10 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 30 at 9 p.m. (BC1)
Click to play video: 'This is BC: Vancouver woman uses latest technology to create opera'
This is BC: Vancouver woman uses latest technology to create opera
Story continues below advertisement

CONSUMER MATTERS

Consumer Matters’ reporter Anne Drewa shares some of the best consumer advice stories.

  • Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 25 at 2 a.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 27 at 10 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 28 at 10 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. (BC1)
  • Jan. 1 at 12:30 a.m. (BC1)
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Changes coming to big coffee chain reward programs'
Consumer Matters: Changes coming to big coffee chain reward programs

LITTLE MOUNTAIN BIG SOUND

Squire Barnes has produced a documentary about one of Vancouver’s iconic music recording facilities.

  • Dec. 23 at 6 a.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 24 at 12 a.m., 2 a.m., 6 a.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 25 at 12 a.m., 2 a.m., 3:30 p.m., 8 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 26 at 8 a.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 31 at 1 a.m. (BC1)
  • Jan. 1 at 11 a.m., 9:30 p.m. (BC1)
Click to play video: 'The legend of Vancouver audio technician John Vrtacic'
The legend of Vancouver audio technician John Vrtacic

GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: B.C. WILDFIRES

  • Dec. 26 at 6 a.m. (Global BC & BC1), 11 a.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. (BC1)
  • Jan. 1 at 4:30 p.m. (BC1)

 

Story continues below advertisement

GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: BILL WILSON and BEV SELLARS

  • Dec. 26 at 4 p.m. (BC1)
  • Jan. 1 at 8 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
Click to play video: 'Global BC presents the life of Bill Wilson and his fight for Indigenous rights'
Global BC presents the life of Bill Wilson and his fight for Indigenous rights
Trending Now

GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: HARRISON MOONEY

  • Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 26 at 5 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
  • Dec. 27 at 2:30 p.m. (BC1)
Click to play video: 'Global BC Presents: Harrison Mooney'
Global BC Presents: Harrison Mooney

GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: JEN SOOKFONG LEE

  • Dec. 23 at 1 a.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 25 at 6:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
  • Dec. 26 at 5:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
Click to play video: 'Global BC Presents: Jen Sookfong Lee'
Global BC Presents: Jen Sookfong Lee

GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: TARA McGUIRE

  • Dec. 23 at 4 a.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. (BC1)
Click to play video: 'Global BC Presents: Tara McGuire'
Global BC Presents: Tara McGuire

GLOBAL BC PRESENTS: JASON BROLUND

  • Dec. 23 at 10 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. (Global BC & BC1)
Click to play video: 'Global BC Presents: West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund'
Global BC Presents: West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund

IN CONVERSATION WITH THE PRIME MINISTER

Story continues below advertisement

Global National news anchor and executive editor Dawna Friesen sits down with a year-end interview with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

  • Dec. 25 at 6:30 p.m. (Global BC & BC1)

 

THE WEST BLOCK

  • Dec. 24 at 10:30 p.m. & 11:30 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 25 at 4 a.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. (BC1)
  • Jan 1 at 4 a.m. (BC1)

 

OUR STORIES

  • Dec. 26 at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 30 at 2 a.m., 4:30 a.m. (BC1)
  • Jan. 1 at 5:30 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)
More on BC

 

CUTTING EDGE – HEALTH CARE INNOVATION

  • Dec. 28 at 12:30 a.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 29 at 2 a.m. (BC1)

 

WILD WEATHER

  • Dec. 28 at 2 a.m. (BC1)
  • Jan. 1 at 6 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

ENCORE PRESENTATIONS

PAN PACIFIC CHRISTMAS WISH BREAKFAST 2023

Story continues below advertisement

A look back at the 36th annual Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast that was held on Dec. 13

  • Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. (BC1)
  • Dec. 25 at 3 a.m. (BC1), 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m. (Global BC & BC1)

 

Please note that some of these programs may be preempted due to press conferences or breaking news.

Some of the air times might change. Refer to your local guide for details.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices