Youth arrested in connection with CrossIron Mills mall stabbing

RCMP have charged a Calgary youth following a stabbing at CrossIron Mills mall on Nov. 24.

At just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 24, Airdrie RCMP were at the mall located just north of Calgary for multiple stabbing complaints. Officers found and assisted three victims, who where later transported to hospital in stable condition.

The following day, police took three suspects into custody after being found in a vehicle associated with the incident. They were later released without charges after police determined they weren’t involved.

A 17-year-old male was arrested without incident at his home in Calgary on Thursday. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and faces aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, mischief and possession of a weapon charges.

After a hearing, the youth was released on conditions and is due to appear in an Airdrie court on Dec. 21.

Police believed the stabbing to be an isolated incident.