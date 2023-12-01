Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Youth arrested in connection with CrossIron Mills mall stabbing

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 4:57 pm
Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday night following an altercation that led to a stabbing at CrossIron Mills in Balzac. View image in full screen
Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday night following an altercation that led to a stabbing at CrossIron Mills in Balzac. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP have charged a Calgary youth following a stabbing at CrossIron Mills mall on Nov. 24.

At just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 24, Airdrie RCMP were at the mall located just north of Calgary for multiple stabbing complaints. Officers found and assisted three victims, who where later transported to hospital in stable condition.

The following day, police took three suspects into custody after being found in a vehicle associated with the incident. They were later released without charges after police determined they weren’t involved.

A 17-year-old male was arrested without incident at his home in Calgary on Thursday. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and faces aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, mischief and possession of a weapon charges.

Trending Now

After a hearing, the youth was released on conditions and is due to appear in an Airdrie court on Dec. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believed the stabbing to be an isolated incident.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices