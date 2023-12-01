Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

20-year-old suspect pleads guilty in Calgary terrorism case

By The Staff Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 1:20 pm
A 20-year old Calgary man has pleaded guilty to one count of facilitating terrorist activity. The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary is shown on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland. View image in full screen
A 20-year old Calgary man has pleaded guilty to one count of facilitating terrorist activity. The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary is shown on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland. Bill Graveland
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 20-year-old Calgary man facing charges stemming from a TikTok video has pleaded guilty to one count of facilitating terrorist activity.

Zakarya Rida Hussein was charged in June with two counts of facilitating terrorist activity and two counts of participating in or contributing to an activity of a terrorist group.

Hussein appeared today via video in the Alberta Court of Justice in Calgary.

An agreed statement of facts between the Crown and the defence admits Hussein knowingly facilitated terrorist activity by posting an Islamic State group recruitment video on TikTok.

It says he also posted to Snapchat on June 1 that his mission began the next day for Pride month.

The statement of facts says Hussein also replied to automated text messages from the United Conservative Party that he was going to commit a terrorist attack.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices