A body was found Friday morning during the investigation into a mattress fire near a strip mall along International Avenue in southeast Calgary.

Firefighters were called to the 4700 block of 17th Avenue Southeast shortly after 6 a.m. and discovered a burning mattress and human remains.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The medical examiner and the arson unit are investigating the death.

