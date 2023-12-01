Coquihalla, Highway 3 to get up to 20 cm of snow

Send this page to someone via email

People travelling Southern Interior mountain passes are being warned of heavy snow in the days ahead.

On Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton on Allison Pass, and the Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, snowfall of anywhere from 15 to 20 centimetres is expected between Friday night and Saturday morning.

“Another frontal system will move onshore tonight and across the interior on Saturday,” Environment Canada said in a press release.

“Flurries will begin this evening and become snow at times heavy overnight. Snow gradually ease to flurries midday Saturday.”

— with files Anthony Farnell