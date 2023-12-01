Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Coquihalla, Highway 3 to get up to 20 cm of snow

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 1, 2023 11:52 am
Click to play video: '2023-2024 winter weather forecast: Here’s what Canadians can expect'
2023-2024 winter weather forecast: Here’s what Canadians can expect
It's the start of December, so you might be wondering about what the winter has in store. This winter, El Niño will play a significant role in weather patterns across Canada and the Northern Hemisphere. Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell has been studying computer models and weather trends to determine if there will be snow for Christmas, and explains what this means.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People travelling Southern Interior mountain passes are being warned of heavy snow in the days ahead.

On Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton on Allison Pass, and the Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt, snowfall of anywhere from 15 to 20 centimetres is expected between Friday night and Saturday morning.

“Another frontal system will move onshore tonight and across the interior on Saturday,” Environment Canada said in a press release.

 

Click to play video: 'Chief Meteorologist, Anthony Farnell’s Ontario Winter Forecast 2023/24'
Chief Meteorologist, Anthony Farnell’s Ontario Winter Forecast 2023/24

 

Story continues below advertisement

“Flurries will begin this evening and become snow at times heavy overnight. Snow gradually ease to flurries midday Saturday.”

Trending Now
After three consecutive La Niña winters, a moderate El Niño is now well established in the central Pacific Ocean.

This warmer-than-normal water affects the jet stream and weather patterns around the planet and often leads to milder and less snowy winters in Canada.

— with files Anthony Farnell

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices